Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,993,000 after acquiring an additional 93,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.