Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,947 shares of company stock worth $2,885,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.