Brokerages Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Million

Analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post sales of $70.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.60 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $60.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $314.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $325.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $359.12 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.16.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,003,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

SAIL opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

