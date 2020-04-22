Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,690

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,627.50 ($47.72).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,898 ($38.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,850.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,043.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

