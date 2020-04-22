Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 697.09

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 703.80 ($9.26).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target (up previously from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.65) on Friday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 712.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

