Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $71.19

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

