Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 786.75

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 662.11 ($8.71).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total value of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £983.07 ($1,293.17). In the last three months, insiders acquired 928 shares of company stock valued at $494,190.

RR opened at GBX 315 ($4.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 625.52. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

