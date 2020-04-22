Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research report issued on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGEN. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.76.

SGEN opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $145.91.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $103,301,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

