Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

BIPC opened at $38.47 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

