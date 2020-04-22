BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

