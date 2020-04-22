BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.