Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,635.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,539.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,529.57. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,009.34 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,601 shares of company stock worth $7,214,422. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

