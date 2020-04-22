Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

