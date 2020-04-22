Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CACI. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.67.

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $230.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.98.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

