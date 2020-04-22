Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 1,351,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $991.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

