Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 835 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 134,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

