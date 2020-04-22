Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

