Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $273.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

