Canal Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

