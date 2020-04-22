Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 282,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

CVX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

