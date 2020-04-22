Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 12,894 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,075,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 241,271 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

