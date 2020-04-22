Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 126.98% from the company’s current price.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $200,888.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

