Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of CSII opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,700,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

