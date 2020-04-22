Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carnival were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

