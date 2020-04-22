Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CARO. DA Davidson raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of CARO opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $18,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 373,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

