Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Carrier Global stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carrier Global stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

