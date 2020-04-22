Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Buys 336 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

