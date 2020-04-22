Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

