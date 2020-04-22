Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

