Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

