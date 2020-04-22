Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

