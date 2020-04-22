Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catasys in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Catasys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Catasys alerts:

Catasys stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.49. Catasys has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Catasys by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.