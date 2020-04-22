CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CECE. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

