Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.13-0.19 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.19 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Celestica has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. ValuEngine raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

