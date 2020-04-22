Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $474,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

GNMA opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

