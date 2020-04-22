Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.