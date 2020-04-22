Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 156.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

