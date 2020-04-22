Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

