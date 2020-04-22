Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $906,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.