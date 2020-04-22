Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $926,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 216,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $176.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

