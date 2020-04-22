Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $987,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

