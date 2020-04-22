Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 123.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

