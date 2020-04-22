Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

