Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 133,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

