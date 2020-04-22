Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.