Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

