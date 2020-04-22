Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,331,000 after purchasing an additional 136,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93.

