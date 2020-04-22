Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

