Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 141 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $269.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

