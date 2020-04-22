Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $205.05.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

